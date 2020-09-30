MANSFIELD, La-- Desoto reached their nine-week benchmark of educational instruction for the new school year. This was a major focus in Northwest Louisiana, as they were the first district to send students back to school amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Desoto Parish School District never changed their initial start date for the 2020-2021 academic year. Students were always expected to start August 5th even before COVID.
Currently, Desoto Parish schools are holding four in-person instructional days a week.
As of October 12th, classes will resume five days a week. As a result, the school district will keep a closer eye on COVID-19 cases in the district.