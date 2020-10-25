SHREVEPORT, La. - Mansfield Elementary and Middle schools temporarily went virtual Thursday after a large number of students reporting symptoms that could be related to the flu or COVID-19.
The district offered free drive-thru COVID-19 and flu testing at the campus on Friday.
School leaders reported an increase in students complaining of flu-like symptoms.
KTBS contacted a spokeswoman with the DeSoto Parish School District Sunday afternoon to get an update but she said Superintendent Clay Corley has not received the drive-thru test results yet.
Corley should know more about the COVID and flu testing results tomorrow.
Students will attend class virtually until Monday. Depending on the results, students may return to in-person instruction on Tuesday.