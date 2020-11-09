ELYSIAN FIELDS, Texas - An East Texas elementary school will not have in-person classes for the rest of the month.
In a Facebook post, the Elysian Fields Independent School District says Elysian Fields Elementary will be closed starting today through Nov. 20.
In a different Facebook Post, the district says teachers will be in contact with parents today about what the next few weeks will look like. The closure is to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The closure is only for the elementary school. No other campuses are affected.
The whole district will be closed from Nov. 23-27 for the Thanksgiving break. All classes will resume Nov. 30.