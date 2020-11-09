ELYSIAN FIELDS, Texas - An East Texas elementary school will not have in-person classes for the rest of the month.
In a Facebook post, the Elysian Fields Independent School District says Elysian Fields Elementary will be closed starting Monday, November 9th through Friday, November 20th.
In a different Facebook Post, the district says teachers will be in contact with parents Monday about what the next few weeks will look like.
The district says the closure is to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The closure is only for the elementary school. No other campuses are affected.
The whole district will be closed from November 23rd to 27th for the Thanksgiving Break. All classes will resume on the 30th.