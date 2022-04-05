ELYSIAN FIELDS, Texas — Elysian Fields ISD trustees on Monday named an assistant superintendent as the lone superintendent finalist to fill the seat of retiring Superintendent Maynard Champman.
Elysian Fields ISD Assistant Superintendent Monica Simmons, who was appointed interim superintendent last month, was named the district's lone superintendent finalist on Monday following a special meeting.
Simmons will now begin the mandatory 21-day waiting period before officially being hired as Chapman's replacement.
Chapman announced his retirement last month and is set to serve through June 30.