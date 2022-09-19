BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Bossier Early Childhood Ready Start has released two online Bossier Parish surveys, the Bossier Parish Workforce Survey, and the Bossier Parish Family Feedback Survey. The community is asked to complete both.
The three-minute surveys are required as part of Phase I of the Community Supply Building and Access Expansion Grant received by the Bossier Early Childhood Ready Start program to increase high-quality early childhood education and care.
Please take the brief surveys! The surveys close Sunday, September 25, 2022.
The Bossier Parish Workforce Feedback Survey is created to best understand the workforce's current needs and challenges regarding access to high-quality early childhood care and education. Online Survey, Click Here!
The Bossier Parish Family Survey asks for feedback on the types of early childhood care you need and want and if there are any barriers families have encountered when trying to find early child care in Bossier Parish. At the end of the survey, if you add your first name and contact number, you will be placed in drawings to win gift cards (Bossier Parish residents only.)