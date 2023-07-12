SHREVEPORT, La. - Eight students from six different high schools are participating in a hands-on summer program and are being exposed to many aspects of health care.
High school students are learning about careers in the health field in a unique way.
LSU Health Shreveport Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Ryan Bicknell led a suturing activity for Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport's STEM Pathfinder program with pig feet. Doctors say it's an effective way to teach suturing.
"It's the closest thing we could get to simulate human tissue," said Dr. Ryan Bicknell, LSU Health Shreveport Orthopedic Surgeon
Doctor Bicknell says the students did well with the activity.