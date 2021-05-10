SHREVEPORT, La. - Once again, KTBS 3 is shining a spotlight on area graduates.
It's been a tough year and they deserve all the recognition they can get.
Send pics of your favorite graduates to pics@ktbs.com. We just might show them off on TV.
SHREVEPORT, La. - Once again, KTBS 3 is shining a spotlight on area graduates.
It's been a tough year and they deserve all the recognition they can get.
Send pics of your favorite graduates to pics@ktbs.com. We just might show them off on TV.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.