HOPE, Ark. - Hope Public Schools Superintendent Bobby Hart announced he will leave the HPS effective July 1 to become superintendent of the Searcy, Arkansas, public schools.
Hart was offered the position in a meeting with the Searcy Public Schools Board of Education on April 2nd after a day-long series of interviews, meetings with community leaders and campus visits. He will formally inform the HPS Board of Education of his decision in a special meeting Thursday.
“I would like to thank the students, families, faculty, board and community for their trust and support over the last nine years,” Hart said. “I have had wonderful board members to work for and terrific teachers and staff to work with.”
Hope School Board President Linda Haynes said the HPS will miss Hart’s leadership.
“We are sad to see Dr. Hart leave Hope Public Schools,” Mrs. Haynes said. “We appreciate all the ways he has served this town and the district these past nine years, and understand that the work he did so diligently here is what made him such a desirable candidate elsewhere. We wish him nothing but the best in Searcy.”
During his tenure in Hope, Hart led the development of the Hope Academy of Public Service through the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service to become the first of its kind campus in the nation. He led the district through the rebirth of Beryl Henry Elementary School that doubled the size of the standing campus and eliminated metal buildings used on the campus for three decades. Hart also oversaw the grant development and creation of the Bobcat Clinic campus-based health clinic which was among the first of its kind in Arkansas.
Hart was invested as a Doctor of Education in Education Administration by Texas A&M University – Commerce in December, 2018. He obtained his superintendent’s certification from Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia in 2009, and he holds Bachelor of Science in Education and Master of Science in Education degrees from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia. Hart holds state certifications as a District Administrator, Secondary Principal, Secondary Physical Education Teacher, and Athletics Coach; and, he is a 1987 graduate of Bryant High School.
Hart came to Hope in 2012 after eight years as Genoa Central High School Principal in Texarkana. He began his career in public education at Clarendon High School as a teacher/coach in 1994, before becoming a graduate assistant in the athletics department at Henderson State. Hart taught, coached and served as athletic director at Van-Cove High School for three years, prior to teaching and coaching at Hampton High School, before returning to Clarendon as athletic director and head football coach in 1999.