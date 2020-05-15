SHREVEPORT, La. - This week was suppose to be graduation week for Caddo Parish schools, but for the past eight plus weeks, schools have sat empty. That includes Huntington High School in west Shreveport.
The campus, like so many others, seem like a ghost town. But one school board member along with the high school principal hope to bring the school back to life for at least one day.
Saturday at noon, the school will host a drive-thru graduation in the front of school where students will be wearing caps and gowns in front of teachers, something both the principal and valedictorian are looking forward to.
Huntington's original graduation was set for Saturday at noon tomorrow, the same time of the drive-thru one.
If all goes as planned, students will be able to officially walk onto the stage later this summer.