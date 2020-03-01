SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport fire crews were sent to Linwood Public Charter Middle School early Sunday morning.
The Shreveport Fire Department says flames and smoke were seen from adjacent T-buildings at the school around 9:15 a.m.
Thirty-nine firefighters were able to place the fire under control in five minutes.
Investigators determined the fire started from a heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) unit.
The building was not occupied at the time. No injuries were reported.
No word on how this will impact classes on Monday.