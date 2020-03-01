Fire generic

SHREVEPORT, La. -  Shreveport fire crews were sent to Linwood Public Charter Middle School early Sunday morning. 

The Shreveport Fire Department says flames and smoke were seen from adjacent T-buildings at the school around 9:15 a.m. 

Thirty-nine firefighters were able to place the fire under control in five minutes. 

Investigators determined the fire started from a heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) unit. 

The building was not occupied at the time.  No injuries were reported.

No word on how this will impact classes on Monday. 

