IDABEL, Okla. - Idabel Middle School was one of three schools in Oklahoma to be awarded with a new fitness center worth $100k.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt cut the virtual ribbon on the new center.
Idabel Middle, along with, Hinton Middle School in Hinton and Stilwell Middle in Stilwell, were named Fitness Champions earlier this year. The National Foundation for Governors' Fitness Councils says the schools demonstrated new and innovative ways of promoting student physical activity and wellness.
Each fitness center is financed through public/private partnerships with companies like The Coca-Cola Company, Anthem Foundation, Wheels Up and Nike, and does not rely on taxpayer dollars or state funding, according to the council.