SHREVEPORT, La. - Members of the Southwood High School football team have been quarantined after three individuals associated with the team have tested positive for COVID-19.
This decisive action to quarantine any close contacts of the individuals will result in the cancellation of Southwood’s next two football games. Homecoming, which was scheduled for Oct. 23, has been rescheduled for Nov. 6 against Benton High School.
While none of the individuals who tested positive were exhibiting symptoms or had a known exposure to COVID-19 when they reported for last Friday’s game, they subsequently began to exhibit symptoms and were tested for the virus.
Extensive contact tracing was conducted in alignment with Louisiana Department of Health procedures. Ultimately, due to the number of individuals testing positive in a close timeframe, it was deemed a necessary precaution to quarantine the football team in its entirety. Individuals will be quarantined for 14 days from their last date of exposure.
For all affected students, virtual learning will be offered and devices will be available for any students in need.
In addition, Caddo’s Athletics Department has contacted Bossier Schools to make district leadership aware of the positive cases at Southwood following the last game played.