SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish School Board has selected an interim representative for district 8.
Jeri Bowen was sworn in Friday to serve the Broadmoor and Captain Shreve neighborhoods.
Bowen currently serves as the Executive director of the Northwest Louisiana Family Justice Center. She has previously served as the President of the Board of the Louisiana Association for the Blind and was a sustaining member of the Junior League of Shreveport-Bossier.
Bowen will serve in the interim role until the November 3rd election.
She fills the vacant seat held by Denee Locke. Locke stepped down earlier this month after she moved out of the district.
Bowen was one of six people interviewed for the position.