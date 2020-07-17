A big congratulations to Kimmie Smith, the former principal at Legacy Elementary in Bossier Parish. Smith has been named as a finalist for the 2020-2021 Louisiana Principal of the Year. She is a 27-year Bossier Parish educator and says throughout her career, she has always remembered one thing.
"I heard someone say that children won't care what you know, until they know that you care,” Smith said. “And that really resonated with me."
Smith has recently been named the supervisor of pre-k through second grade for Bossier Parish Schools, a job she says brings her back to her first love of caring for the youngest of elementary school children.
She is excited about children returning to school and says she believes it is important to remember that kids will mirror the attitudes of the adults in their lives.
“Kids take our attitudes. So, I think as adults, if we’re positive and we model positive behavior, then they take their lead from us,” Smith said. "So I would encourage parents to talk to their students about what to expect, what school's going to look like, how it's going to be different. They can practice wearing a mask, show them what six feet looks like. Just explain and answer questions and be honest. But most of all, I think, be positive."
Smith advises parents to thoroughly read the plan that Bossier Parish Schools is rolling out July 20, consider the options available, and then decide what is best for their family. She adds that the Bossier Parish School Board has researched all possibilities and has worked with the state and with medical officials to ensure the safety of students and staff.