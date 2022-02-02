BOSSIER CITY, La. — Bossier City’s Adam Bass was recently named president of the Bossier Parish School Board. He and his wife grew up in the Bossier school system. Now she is a teacher and their three children attend Bossier Parish schools.
The school board maintains the budget, hires superintendents, and sets school policies for the parish. In a business context, the superintendent is like the CEO of a company and the school board is like a board of directors.
Bass says while he understands that some parents feel virtual learning is safer for their kids right now, and those options are still available, he believes the biggest concern facing Bossier Parish schools is pandemic related.
“I think lost learning is the biggest problem that we're facing,” he said. “If you listen to Cade Brumley’s remarks, and other experts, you've had a lot of people tell you that face-to-face instruction is what is best for these kids. And I think if you look at the scores that have been put out there, the numbers bear that out.”
Bass has high praise for teachers, who he says have done a remarkable job during these tough times. There are three bond renewals on the April 30 ballot to fund salaries and benefits for teachers and employees, and maintenance of facilities. Bass is passionate about getting those passed.
“I think it's important that we renew the taxes. Again, it’s a renewal, it's not an increase. But I think it's important that we pay these amazing employees to continue to do the job that they're doing,” he said. “We just had our most recent simulated school performance scores come out. We're one of the only school districts in the entire state that saw an increase in our kids’ scores during the pandemic. The only people that can take responsibility for that are the employees.”
Bass also believes parents are the biggest influence on their children’s education. He says when parents are involved in kids’ schoolwork and extracurricular activities it makes a world of difference. He says the way kids spell love is T-I-M-E.