BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana public school students showed a modest rebound on key achievement tests, returning the state's overall school performance score to where it was before the coronavirus pandemic, education leaders said Wednesday morning.
The score is 77.1 out of a possible 150 points, up from 75.3 last year and the same score schools and districts registered in 2019.
The latest figure amounts to a low "B" on the state's scoring scale.
"Returning our statewide performance score to its pre-pandemic level is reason to be thankful but we have a long way to go for Louisiana children," state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said in a statement that accompanied the announcement.
