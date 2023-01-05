BATON ROUGE, La. - Math Nation-Louisiana, a supplemental Algebra 1, Geometry, and Algebra 2 math program, is now available at no cost to all Louisiana public schools and charter schools, thanks to a partnership between Math Nation and the state of Louisiana.
Funded by the Louisiana State Legislature and supported by the Louisiana Department of Education, Math Nation-Louisiana is built for Algebra 1, Geometry, and Algebra 2. It includes high-quality online and print resources as well as afterschool and weekend tutoring.
“We were impressed by Math Nation’s results in other states, and we believe that the program’s unique, patented edtech tools can be a valuable resource for Louisiana middle and high schools,” said Louisiana House Speaker Clay Schexnayder (R-Gonzales). “At the same time, there is also a need to provide increased support for Algebra 1, Geometry, and Algebra 2 statewide as we are still recovering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and struggling with teacher shortages. Math Nation-Louisiana’s resources can be part of the solution to help students excel in these courses, fill in gaps in their understanding, and build the skills they need for college and careers.”
Included in the Math Nation partnership is digital access to Math Nation-Louisiana online resources, unlimited night and weekend tutoring via interactive Math Tutoring Walls, and 50,000 workbooks for Algebra 1, Geometry, and Algebra 2. Students, teachers, and families can access Math Nation’s resources from the web, tablets, and smartphones 24 hours a day. In addition, implementation training is available for Louisiana schools and districts at no cost.
“While this year’s LEAP scores showed strong improvement, we still have work to do before we’ve fully recovered from the impact of the last two years,” said State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley. “Louisiana is dedicated to developing innovative solutions to continue moving our students forward. Math Nation-Louisiana is part of the Louisiana solution. The state is funding this program so that all schools can have access to these resources to help their students achieve growth in mathematics this school year.”
For information, visit MathNation.com/LA or call 888.608.MATH.