SHREVEPORT, La- Louisiana Senator Cleo Fields is pushing to make Kindergarten mandatory for children at age five. This proposal is on the agenda for the legislative session starting April 12th. If it passes, it will go into effect for the school year 2022-2023.
This would apply to any child who turns five by September 20th.
There has been debate on the issue. Supporters say it will improve student performance, while opponents express the decision to put children in school full time at age five should be left up to the family.
KTBS spoke with the Louisiana State Superintendent of Education, Cade Brumley, about his thoughts on this proposal.
“Right now, across the state of Louisiana, only about 40% of students come to kindergarten on day one, with the basic skills they need to be successful,” said Brumley. “As far as I'm concerned, any conversation that we're having that's spotlighting the need for early childhood education in our state, I'm in favor of that.”
One of Brumley’s critical goals on his 100-day report of starting his job was students entering kindergarten ready.
“If we want to see fundamental changes in our local communities, in our region, and in our state, we have to invest in early childhood education, we have to make sure that we have seats available for kids and their families. But also, we have to make sure that those are quality seats,” said Brumley. “Senator Fields is doing a good job of bringing this out into the public about a concern that he has, and we'll see what happens in the legislature.”
According to the Education Commission of The States, only 19 states and the District of Columbia require kids to attend kindergarten.