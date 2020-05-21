Dream Teachers, in partnership with Streaming4Life, Deep South Productions and the Brandgineers is proud to announce “Louisiana’s Teachers Rock”.
Support local teachers and artists by purchasing a ticket to this virtual music festival this Memorial Day Weekend where 30 of your favorite Louisiana artists and bands will perform for your entire family. You'll watch from the comfort of your own home. Click here for ticket information.
3 days of music - $20 with 50% of all proceeds benefiting Dream Teachers
Artist lineup: ▪ Caden Gillard ▪ Southern Roots ▪ Vidalia ▪ Chase Tyler Band ▪ Sean Ardoin ▪ Beaux Atkins ▪ Mike Dean ▪ Rosedown Rockers ▪ Flamethrowers ▪ The La-Di-Das ▪ Cody Cooke and The Bayou Outlaws ▪ Chris LeBlanc ▪ Sarah Russo ▪ Parish County Line ▪ Infinite Bus ▪ Johnny Jimenez ▪ Monty Russell ▪ Charlie Wayne Band ▪ Bag of Donuts ▪ Shorts in December ▪ Richard Lebouf ▪ Lance Dubroc ▪ Kaleb Olivier
“LTR” will feature musical performances, special exclusive cameos and even some fun moments from a few of our most passionate educators. Our hope is to lift the spirits of our community with music while supporting our teachers and artists. Dream Teachers is a statewide, nonprofit organization that supports educators by working with business, industry and organizations throughout Louisiana to elevate the teaching profession. Find out how to support Dream Teachers by visiting: dreamteachers.org