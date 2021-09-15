RUSTON, La. - U.S. News & World Report (USNWR) has once again ranked Louisiana Tech University as a Top Tier National University in its 2022 Best Colleges list released Tuesday. Louisiana Tech was also ranked No. 140 on the USNWR list of Top Public Schools, up from 174 in the 2021 rankings.
Tech ranked second among public universities in the state of Louisiana on the National Universities list.
"I am proud of how our University has responded to the challenges associated with the pandemic in the last academic year," said Dr. Les Guice, Louisiana Tech President. "We've continued to increase retention and graduation rates while attracting the most qualified students in our state and nation to Louisiana Tech.
"Our research continues to play an important role in ensuring our students both at the undergraduate and graduate levels are prepared to contribute to their careers and communities. It ensures our University continues to grow and advance though this challenging time."
Tech's Colleges also received accolades in this year's rankings. Engineering programs in the College of Engineering and Science (COES) were ranked No. 147 in the nation, and the College's Computer Science programs were ranked No. 191 in the nation.
"College of Engineering and Science professors work hard to provide students with the best educational experience. Even during the pandemic, they have maintained the high standards that Louisiana Tech sets for its students," said Dr. Hisham Hegab, COES Dean. "I'm pleased that our programs have earned this distinction and grateful that our professors continue to develop innovative teaching solutions so that our students are prepared for the workforce immediately after graduation."
Undergraduate programs in the College of Business were ranked No. 212 in the country up 23 spots from last year's ranking.
"We are honored that our College is considered one of the best business schools in the country," said Dr. Chris Martin, Dean of the College of Business. "I believe our strategic focus on innovation, entrepreneurship, and technology, combined with our commitment to student success and high impact research, sets us apart. I'm grateful to our faculty, staff, students, alumni, and friends who all play critical roles in ensuring the College remains a top business school."
Highlighting Louisiana Tech's strong first-year retention rates, the University placed No. 39 on USNWR's newest ranking: A+ Schools for B Students. Universities making the list had at least 75 percent of freshmen return for their sophomore year between Fall 2016 and Fall 2019.
For the 2022 Best Colleges rankings, USNWR assessed more than 1,400 four-year colleges and universities across the country on 17 measures of academic quality, including graduation and retention rates, social mobility, peer assessment, faculty resources, student selectivity, student financial resources, average alumni giving rate, and graduate indebtedness.