ALEXANDRIA, La. - Louisiana State University officials are preparing for the institution's incoming System President, Dr. William F. Tate IV, by squaring away details related to Tate's contract during a Friday meeting.
The LSU Board of Supervisors will convene at noon in Alexandria to discuss and approve the new System President's contract.
Tate's contract runs through June 2026, includes a $750,000 base salary, and a stipulation that failure to comply with LSU policies regarding Title IX or to neglect reporting a Title IX incident, could lead to termination.
Officials at the noon meeting will also hear a progress report from the Special Committee on Title IX and Compliance and address the Faculty Council’s request for mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for all LSU students and enforced social distancing and mask mandates until the vaccination policy is enforced.
Tate will officially begin leading LSU as System President on July 2.