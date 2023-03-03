SHREVEPORT, La. - The best of the best young spellers in northwest Louisiana will go head-to-head on Saturday, Mar 4, in the 2023 Scripps Regional Spelling Bee. LSU-Shreveport and KTBS/KPXJ CW 21 are once again sponsoring this year's event which will be held in University Center Theater at LSUS beginning at 9:30 a.m. The winner will then compete in the nationally televised Scripps National Spelling Bee. That will take place from May 31 to June 2 in the Washington, D.C. area.
LSUS Chancellor Larry Clark and KTBS-TV anchor/reporter T.W. Starr will welcome the students, parents, teachers and guests. Starr will serve as moderator. Dalila Salazar-Associate Dean, Associate Professor of Marketing, International Experience Coordinator, College of Business will be the pronouncer. Among the judges is Calvin Alexander, a 3 time LSU-S Regional Spelling Bee Champion.
There will be 42 students from 25 area schools competing.
An edited 1-hour version of the spelling bee will air later Saturday at 4 p.m. on KPXJ CW 21.
KTBS 3 Spelling Bee
Leading up to Saturday's event, the KTBS 3 First News crew decided to have some fun promoting the bee with their own competition. Community Projects Director Jan Elkins read the words to Producer/Reporter Chloe Abbott, Anchor Nate Fluharty, Meteorologist Brian Fowler, and Rick Rowe. In the end, Chloe beat the guys in the competition.