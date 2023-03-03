2023 Spelling Bee

SHREVEPORT, La. - The best of the best young spellers in northwest Louisiana will go head-to-head on Saturday, Mar 4, in the 2023 Scripps Regional Spelling Bee. LSU-Shreveport and KTBS/KPXJ CW 21 are once again sponsoring this year's event which will be held in University Center Theater at LSUS beginning at 9:30 a.m. The winner will then compete in the nationally televised Scripps National Spelling Bee. That will take place from May 31 to June 2 in the Washington, D.C. area.

LSUS Chancellor Larry Clark and KTBS-TV anchor/reporter T.W. Starr will welcome the students, parents, teachers and guests. Starr will serve as moderator. Dalila Salazar-Associate Dean, Associate Professor of Marketing, International Experience Coordinator, College of Business will be the pronouncer. Among the judges is Calvin Alexander, a 3 time LSU-S Regional Spelling Bee Champion.

There will be 42 students from 25 area schools competing.

An edited 1-hour version of the spelling bee will air later Saturday at 4 p.m. on KPXJ CW 21.

KTBS Spelling Bee contestants

KTBS 3 Spelling Bee

Leading up to Saturday's event, the KTBS 3 First News crew decided to have some fun promoting the bee with their own competition. Community Projects Director Jan Elkins read the words to Producer/Reporter Chloe Abbott, Anchor Nate Fluharty, Meteorologist Brian Fowler, and Rick Rowe. In the end, Chloe beat the guys in the competition.

KTBS Spelling Bee photo

Jan Elkins, Chloe Abbott, Nate Fluharty, Brian Fowler, and Rick Rowe.
