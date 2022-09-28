SHREVEPORT, La.-LSU Shreveport reveals it's new office aimed at creating a safe space for students and community members.
The Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Community Engagement, or DICE, will be a sort of command center for those hoping to make everyone feel included.
Assistant provost Keena Morgan Franklin says the effort to be more inclusive began 15 years ago when school leaders sought to address a drop in minority student retention.
She says her office is excited to have a real physical location on campus and to include the community in future events.
Both Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins and Governor John Bell Edwards signed proclamation recognizing the opening of the DICE office.