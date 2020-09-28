SHREVEPORT, La. -- LSU-Shreveport is taking extra measures to ensure the safety of students and staff amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is offering free COVID-19 testing with their new testing pods operated by Relief Telemed. Testing is only available for LSUS faculty, staff, and students.
Since LSUS does not have a health center on campus, the testing pod was of greater importance to accommodate the needs of the campus community.
To make the testing pod a reality, LSUS partnered with local health organizations, in addition to receiving funding from the Cares Act. With the collective funding, there is no out of pocket cost for those getting tested.
Other COVID-19 safety measures are still being implemented by the school. The campus is requiring masks and social distancing. Everyone entering the university must also pass the wellness station checkpoint.
Pod testing is on Mondays and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.