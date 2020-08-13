SHREVEPORT, La - LSU-Shreveport opened the doors to its new cyber lab equipped with gaming, multiple computer and hologram stations on Thursday.
LSUS Vice Chancellor Julie Lessiter said it was a long time in the making.
"This was about a year and a half project," Lessiter said. "And it took a lot. It was group effort, a team effort. We got some funding from AP SWEPCO Foundation, which was the really the seed money that helped us get off the ground."
Matthew Parks, IT specialist and LSUS gaming coach, said there has been a lot of interest shown already by incoming students. Parks said he's been into e-sports all of his life.
"It's team-building, communication, everything that you need out in the real world. It provides an avenue to learn those lessons," Parks said.
Scott Isaacs, director of the lab, said students will be better prepared for future careers in technology.
"We've had multiple industry partners approach us," Isaacs said. "And we've been doing some tours here recently. To where they not only want to engage the facility itself, with the cutting edge technology that we have here. But also our students as well."