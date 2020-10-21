SHREVEPORT, La. - If someone had to guess the fast growing college or university in Louisiana, Louisiana State University - Baton Rouge, Louisiana Tech or Tulane might be the schools that come to mind first, but Louisiana State University - Shreveport (LSUS) takes the honor this year.
Despite the pandemic, LSUS has a fall enrollment just below 10,000 students at 9,877. The university saw a 16% increase over fall of 2019, while the number of graduate students doubled within the last year. It's the largest freshman class and largest amount of retained students in last five years.
"The enrollment numbers reflect the amazing team effort of everyone at the university this past year. I'm proud of the adaptability and work ethic of everyone who has made this happen under the challenging circumstances created by the coronavirus," Julie Lessiter, LSUS vice chancellor for strategic, said. "As the fastest growing institution in the state, we will continue to build on our momentum to provide first-class opportunities for students to excel in both career and life."
Lessiter also talked about the growth at LSUS and what the school is doing to keep their current students while recruiting new ones.