SHREVEPORT, La. - The best of the best young spellers in northwest Louisiana will go head-to-head on Saturday, March 6, in the Northwest Louisiana Regional Spelling Bee. LSU-Shreveport and KTBS/KPXJ CW 21 are once again sponsoring this year's event which will be held in University Center Theater at LSUS beginning at 10 a.m.
This year's bee will look a bit different due to the pandemic. Only the top 11 students in the area will be competing and each student is allowed only one parent in the auditorium. Of course, social distancing measures will be in place.
The winner will then compete in the nationally televised Scripps National Spelling Bee which will be held July 8 near Orlando, Florida.
LSU-S Chancellor Larry Clark and KTBS-TV anchor/reporter T.W. Starr will welcome the students, parents, teachers and guests. Starr will serve as moderator. LSU-S English professor Dr. Thomas Dubose will serve as pronouncer.
The spelling bee will be streamed live on ktbs.com and on the KTBS 3 Now connected devices like Roku, Android, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV. An edited version will air later Saturday at 4 p.m. on KPXJ CW 21.