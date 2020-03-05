SHREVEPORT, La. - Area students are once again sharpening their spelling skills. The Northwest Louisiana Regional Spelling Bee is Saturday, March 7 at LSU-Shreveport. LSU-S and KTBS/KPXJ CW 21 are sponsoring this year's event which will be held in University Center Theater beginning at 9:30 a.m.
Students who have won the spelling bees at their schools will compete on the regional level in the contest. The winner will go on to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. In this regional contest, 47 students from 27 schools will compete.
LSU-S Chancellor Larry Clark and KTBS-TV anchor/reporter T.W. Starr will welcome the students, parents, teachers and guests. Starr will serve as moderator. LSU-S English professor Dr. Thomas Dubose will serve as pronouncer.
The spelling bee will be streamed live on ktbs.com and on the KTBS 3 Now connected devices like Roku, Android, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV. An edited version will air later Saturday at 5 p.m. on KPXJ CW 21.