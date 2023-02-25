NATCHITOCHES, La. – About 100 students from Broadmoor High School and Scotlandville High School in Baton Rouge and Many High School participated in Northwestern State University’s second Experiential Learning Day on Feb. 24.
Hosted by Louisiana GEAR UP, the day’s focus was on ACT prep as students learned test-taking tips in English, science, math and reading led by faculty from NSU’s Gallaspy College of Education and Human Development. They also rotated through workshops that focused on nursing and allied health, new media, journalism and communication arts; creative art and graphic design, computer information systems and classroom to career transition.
The next Gear Up events at NSU will take place March 3 and March 24.
A federally funded national initiative, Louisiana Gear Up (Louisiana Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs) is supported by the U.S. Department of Education, which awards grants to states or institutions of higher learning to create partnerships with high-poverty middle or high schools. In partnership with 16 school districts and the Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance (LOSFA), Louisiana Gear Up aims to increase the number of students who are prepared to enter and succeed in post-secondary education.