HOLDEN, La. - Maegan Howes, a teacher at Holden High School in Livingston Parish, spends her days teaching English to 8th graders, often taking on extra duties and supervising the Beta Club. From Wednesday to Sunday she also moonlights as a wedding coordinator at a local venue.
Howes, a member of the Louisiana Federation of Teachers, isn't alone. More than a third of Louisiana teachers who responded to a recent survey by LFT, one of the state's two educators unions, said they work at least one other job to stay afloat financially.
The survey, which asked about compensation and responsibilities, also found that 97% of teachers and 98% of staff said they aren't paid enough to raise a family and most teachers and staff said they have considered leaving their jobs.
