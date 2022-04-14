SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish school officials say classes will be back in session on Thursday for almost all of its students now that power has been fully restored to all but one campus. Midway Elementary School will be due to a power outage.
Meanwhile in Bossier Parish, Haughton High School will remain closed on Thursday due to no electricity. A school representative says power is on at all other Bossier Parish schools and classes will resume as normal.