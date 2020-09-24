SHREVEPORT, La-- According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), increased use of electrical devices at home can lead to fires.
The NFPA's most recent electrical fires report estimated an average of 900 computer or computer equipment fires in U.S. homes each year between 2014-2018.
Since many students are still working remotely and employees are working from home, electrical use has increased.
The majority of fires can be prevented during these peak hours with a few simple steps from the NFPA:
- Only use the charging cord that came with the device, avoid cords with conductive jackets.
- Discontinue use if device or charger becomes excessively hot or emits a burning smell.
- Make sure electrical cords and wires are in good condition. Discard frayed or damaged cords.
- Unplug devices when not in use to save energy and minimize the risk of shock and fire.
- Ensure that the plug is fully inserted into the outlet and remains that way while in use.
Even during this time of social distancing, electricians are still considered essential businesses. Call the utility company or a qualified electrician immediately when experiencing any of the following:
- Frequent problems with blowing fuses or tripping circuit breakers
- Discolored or warm wall outlets
- flickering or dimming lights
- sparks from an outlet
- A plug no longer stays plugged into an outlet on its own