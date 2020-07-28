SHREVEPORT, La - North Caddo High School held its graduation ceremony at Independence Stadium on Monday night.
Parents, teachers, and students said they were thankful to have overcome challenges during the worst pandemic in modern history.
Annie Cherry, principal of North Caddo High, could barely contain her emotions during her speech to the graduates.
"I'm so proud of this class," Cherry said. "They are amazing young people. And have already done amazing things in life. I'm honored to be their principal and I cannot wait to see what they are going to be and what they become."
Risa Williams, a North Caddo culinary teacher, says the class of 2020 will go down in history for their courage and bravery.
"I think it's an honor to be a part of this graduation ceremony," Williams said. "The class of 2020 has gone through so much through the whole pandemic. And just to be here to share this moment with them is a great opportunity that I wouldn't change for the world."