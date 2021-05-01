Natchitoches, La. - NSU reporter and editor Matthew Phillips talks to MSU Provost, Greg Handel and SGA President Nick Hopkins about the ups and downs of the spring semester.
Matt discusses COVID, the winter storms and upcoming graduation ceremonies.
