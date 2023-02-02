NATCHITOCHES, La. – Northwestern State University’s Speech and Debate team attended their first 2023 tournament at Arkansas State University last weekend where they competed in individual events and individual debates.
At the Southern Forensics Championship Tournament, Akira Johnson, a freshman competitor, placed in both individual competitions in which she competed, winning Louisiana Champion: Points of Information (POI), Louisiana Champion: Poetry, Top Novice: POI and POI third place.
Jasmine Brossett, senior and president of Speech and Debate, and Shy’Mya Lorden, sophomore and secretary of Speech and Debate, both advanced to win IPDA novice double octofinalist. Freshman Jacob Croom did not place in competition but showed potential in his contributions.
The tournament was organized by NSU alumna Hannah Morris, currently an Arkansas State University employee, on behalf of the Southern Forensics organization.
NSU’s Speech and Debate Team is coached by Elaine Eaton, holder of the Theodore H. Roberts Endowed Professorship and graduate assistant Leslie Ford, who is in her fifth year of participating in Speech and Debate at NSU. Participation is open to any student interested in improving their research and public speaking skills. The team meets in Kyser Hall Room 337 at 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.