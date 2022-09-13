NATCHITOCHES, La. - The Department of Theatre and Dance at Northwestern State University will perform the musical “Godspell” on September 21-25 and Sept. 28-Oct. 1 in Theatre West. Performance time is 7:30 p.m. except for Sunday, September 25 which will be a 2 p.m. matinee.
Tickets are $15 and $12 for senior citizens. NSU, BPCC@NSU and Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts students are admitted free with a current student I.D. Seated is limited and reservations are encouraged. To make a reservation, call (318) 357-4483. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/godspell-tickets-410572512437?aff=ebdsoporgprofile. Season ticket packages are available starting at $50 for one ticket and $100 for two tickets. Season tickets do not include the annual Christmas Gala or the Summer Dinner Theatre.
“GODSPELL 2012” is a masterful retelling of the original sensation, injected with contemporary references and new arrangements. A small group of people help Jesus Christ tell different parables by using a wide variety of games and storytelling techniques. An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, is employed as the story of Jesus' life dances across the stage. Dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, Jesus' messages of kindness, tolerance and love come vibrantly to life.
‘“GODSPELL 2012” is a musical about the lessons that Jesus taught us - about how to love your neighbor and how to find strength in hope, patience, and trust,” said Wyatt. “The cast is a variety of sophomores and seniors in the Theatre and Dance Department and telling the story of Jesus' lessons has been enriching and daunting to do this amazing life justice. Telling stories from the life of a man that changed the world more than anyone else is liberating and exciting. This is not the story of his resurrection, but rather of his life and his death and how he changed our world.”
The cast is Froy Hernandez-Diaz of San Pedro Sula, Honduras, as Jesus, Trevor VanEaton of Shreveport as John/Judas, Damari Padilla of Lafayette as Nick, Tristan Dotson of Shreveport as Telly, Jairus Killings of Syracuse, New York, as George, Khuyen Tran of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam as Anna Maria, Leslie Israel of Lake Charles as Lindsay. Josie Oliva of Raceland as Uzo, Elizabeth Cook of Alexandria as Morgan and Phoenix Aura Woods of Lafayette as Celisse.
As Wyatt has worked on the play, she says she is reminded of the poem, “One Solitary Life,” which is often presented at the annual Christmas Gala.
“The poem never mentions Jesus’ name, but his teachings are, hopefully, what we follow in life,” she said.