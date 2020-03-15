SHREVEPORT, La. - Bossier Schools will have online and printed resources available for students to take advantage of while away from the classroom.
School leaders will meet with principals Monday to create a plan moving forward and teachers will return to work on Tuesday.
"We encourage them to read, pick up a book this is not time hopefully where students are playing video games and have as idle time but we want them reading and learning and our parents are vital to that to help their child learn and encourage them to continue their studies," Bossier Parish Schools spokeswoman Sonja Bailes said.
Meanwhile, Bossier Schools has opened 14 school feeding sites during the closure. Bailes says a student must be present to receive a meal but they do not have to show a student ID or a attend the school they picked the meal up from. The meal kit will have both lunch and breakfast inside.
The program starts Monday and ends April 9.
To read about what schools are participating in the grab-and-go program and when students can pick up a meal click here.
Across the Red River, Caddo Parish schools will open 22 feeding sites across the parish to allow students to continue to receive a meal.
The sites will be opened starting Monday until April 13, Monday through Friday. Breakfast will be served from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.. Lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.. To read more about their meal plan and where the 22 sites are click here.
KTBS also spoke to the Superintendents of DeSoto, Claiborne, Sabine and Natchitoches Parish school boards..
DeSoto Parish Superintendent Clay Corley told KTBS he and the school board are working to distribute learning material to students across the parish. Corley also said they are working the locations and times for a meal program for the students.
It is possibility for the district to have a satellite program where members of area churches will deliver the meals to the students, according to Corley. The district should have both a meal and curriculum plan sometime Monday.
Over in Claiborne Parish, Superintendent William Kennedy says he and the district have a plan for distributing lesson plans to students but still need to finish a few details for their meal program. That should be finished sometime Monday, Kennedy said.
The district will have paper packets and online resources available to students via their online platform that is already in use.
Sabine Parish Superintendent Sara Ebarb says the district's administration will meet Monday and the district's principals will meet Tuesday to finalize their lesson plans and a meal plan for students during the break.
The Natchitoches Parish School Board will set up 10 meal sites for students. Starting Monday students can pick up breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and lunch from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.. Children must be present to receive the meals, they do not have to be a student of that school to pick a meal.
The meals pick-up sites will be at
- Cloutierville
- East
- Fairview
- Goldonna
- Lakeview
- Magent
- Marthaville
- NCHS
- Provencal
- Vaughn
According to current Superintendent Dale Skinner, the district is still working on finalizing a plan for learning material for students.
