OKLAHOMA CITY - A potentially $800 million education package that would give tax credits for non-public schooling, raise teacher pay and increase funding for public schools will continue to the state Senate after the House approved it on Wednesday.
Oklahoma families could receive $5,000 in refundable tax credits for each child they send to private schools under House Bill 1935, which passed in a 75-25 vote. Students who are educated by other means outside of public schools, such as home-schooling, would count toward up to $2,500 in refundable tax credits.
Governor Kevin Stitt released the following statement applauding the Parental Choice Act, HB 2775 and HB 1935, after the package passed the Oklahoma House. HB 1935 passed 75-25. HB 2775 passed 78-20.
"After many conversations with parents, students, teachers, and legislators, I am emboldened by the prospect of delivering real education reform through the Parental Choice Act. By providing families with the option of a 100% refundable tax credit of up to $5,000 per child, we are building a foundation for funding students, not systems, in the state of Oklahoma."
"Every child deserves a quality education that best fits their unique needs, regardless of economic status, or background, and I believe the Parental Choice Act will help make that a reality here in Oklahoma, unlocking our full potential and putting our state on a path to become Top Ten in education."