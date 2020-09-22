BATON ROUGE, La—The State of Louisiana is offering support to families with children on a free and reduced meal program. It’s called P-EBT, which stands for Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer.
If your child participated during the 2019-2020 school year and missed meals due to the coronavirus pandemic, you could receive food assistance.
Eligible families who did not apply for the program in May or June can take advantage of the second application window. You could receive up to $285 per child.
The benefit is intended to cover meals equal to 50 school days from the start of statewide facility closures due to COVID-19.
P-EBT is not related to loss from Hurricane Laura. Eligibility is solely based on student participation in the free or reduced meal program.
The application is available in the P-EBT portal. Click HERE to be redirected.