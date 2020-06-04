SHREVEPORT, La. - A group of parents are calling on the Caddo Parish School Board to not close Jack P. Timmons Elementary School.
On Tuesday, Caddo Parish Schools’ Superintendent Lamar Goree proposed the closure of three campuses, which also includes Arthur Circle and Mooretown Elementary Schools.
The parents say their main concern is that they were never notified. They learned about the proposal to consolidate schools through a KTBS 3 News report.
Timmons students would be split into multiple campuses depending on where they live.
That includes Blanchard Elementary, Donnie Bickham Middle, Walnut Hill Elementary/Middle and Turner Elementary/Middle.
Lisa Baker's special needs grandson attends Timmons Elementary, she says the school has the best programs for students like Christian. Baker worries he will not get the same assistance at another school.
She also worries about overcrowding and the potential of elementary students being bullied by middle school students.
"They can't put this on COVID-19 as the reason they want to shut the school down,” said Baker. “The homes that are coming up around Blanchard are unreal. They cannot say we don't have enough people in our community for our school. We have more than enough.”
Baker and other parents started a petition. It’s received more than 200 signatures so far.
Baker hopes the board will wait on their decision before making a final vote June 9th.