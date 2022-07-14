SHREVEPORT, La. - The parents of four Caddo Parish Public School students are looking at jail time for refusing to comply with efforts to get their children back in school.
The students in question missed a combined 249 days of school leading to a juvenile court judge issuing a bench warrant after those parents failed to answer for their children's absences.
The district attorney’s office says non-compliance by parents will not be tolerated.
Will Pryor, assistant to the district attorney, says missing significant time from school opens the door for trouble and contributes to a rise in crime.
He says the ages of the juvenile criminals he sees in court are dropping lower and lower. Pryor says parents have a duty to make sure their kids are learning the right skills to be successful.
The D.A.’s office acknowledges that remote learning at the height of the pandemic led to growing truancy rates.
“This past year has been sort of a chaotic year for the school system coming off the pandemic year when they tried the virtual school program. It led to thousands of cases of truancy,” said Pryor, who says the D. A’s office was lenient on parents as they adjusted to post-pandemic life.
“We were hands-off on parents this past school year and trying to let the system right itself,” he said.
If you have a child who needs to be registered for school or if you have questions about enrollment, contact the Caddo Parish School Board’s attendance office at (318) 603-6305. The office is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:45 p.m. You can also call the number if you wish to report a child that you notice is not going to school.