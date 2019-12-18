PRINCETON, La. - A pothole problem in a mobile home community is putting children’s lives in danger, according to parents who live there.
"Once the pot holes get fixed, kids don't have to worry about getting hit by cars. But right now, they have to worry about it,” said a concerned father who chose to remain anonymous.
Parents who live in Pine Creek Estates off Highway-79 near Haughton say the school bus will no longer drive through the community because of the danger it brings to the buses and children.
"The park won't do anything about it, we've asked and asked for years. It's always the same thing, they're trying to get the money for it but nothing ever happens."
KTBS reached out to 66 Management as well. Once in September, when we spoke to the Bossier Parish School System about its efforts to transport kids safely.
Three months later, a visit to the community revealed that the pot holes have only gotten worse. The school bus can no longer transport children through the neighborhood. It now drops them off near the entrance and along a busier road.
"There have been many car accidents there, a car can slide and hit one of the little kids, or one of my sisters who are in kindergarten and third grade and they don't really understand,” said Nicki Roberts, who walks her sisters to the bus stop each day.
Roberts believes the situation is a double-edged sword. Roberts' feels the 60 plus elementary students who live in the neighborhood are at an increased risk of danger.
"It’s a lose-lose for the people who live in the park. But also for the school system because now they can't be assured their buses will be okay and neither will the kids."
Because they are technically private roads, it’s the mobile home park’s responsibility to fix them.
The Bossier Parish School Board sent KTBS this statement in regards to its efforts:
"Bossier Schools attempted to work with management of the mobile home park for well over two years trying to get the private roads improved so students could be safely transported to school. These attempts, however, were unsuccessful. Working in partnership with parents, the bus stop location change was necessary to prevent potential injuries to students as well as damage to our buses."