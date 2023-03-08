NATCHITOCHES, La. - Alumni brothers of the Zeta Iota Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. at Northwestern State University presented a donation of $10,500 to the NSU Foundation to fully endow a scholarship the fraternity established in 2018.
The Zeta Iota Collegiate Scholarship will be presented to an undergraduate student with a 3.5 GPA or higher that is selected by the fraternity’s board of directors.
“I would like to reiterate the importance of the ideal recipient being someone with a commitment to scholarship and who is actively engaged in service both on and off campus,” said Mike Scott, past collegiate and campus advisor. “The Alumni brothers are truly passionate and committed to providing outstanding students easier access to education and their career goals.”
Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity is a Greek organization founded to exemplify the ideals of brotherhood, scholarship and service, a conviction mirrored in the fraternity’s motto, “Culture for Service and Service for Humanity.”