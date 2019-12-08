SHREVEPORT, La. - Captain Shreve High School Assistant Football coach Logan Allen was killed in a car crash over the weekend, according to Captain Shreve Principal Ginger Gustavson.
According to Gustavson, Via a Facebook post by Captain Shreve PTSA, Allen was a senior at LSUS and was the off campus freshman football coach. The post says Allen was in a wreak early Sunday morning and was died later Sunday afternoon. Gustavson says counselors will be available for students to cope with the loss.
The Captain Shreve Football Facebook page says Allen was 23 and coached with the school for 2 years.
Shreveport police told KTBS they are investigating a crash on Clyde Fant and Airport Drive that happened around 7 a.m., Sunday, but could not give any details about the victim. Police say the one vehicle crash ejected the driver who was sent to Ochsner LSU Health with life-threatening injuries.