SHREVEPORT, La. - The magic of Disney was on display Monday in Shreveport when a local educator was surprised and honored for his work. ABC and the network's parent company, Disney, arrived in Shreveport to shine the spotlight on Marco French, the principal of Queensborough Elementary School.
French took over when the school was in a 20-year slump. Over a short period of time, he has changed the outlook and culture of Queensborough Elementary.
French and two other people from across the nation will be honored in an ABC/Disney prime-time special on Nov. 28.
KTBS 3's Rick Rowe was at Queensborough on Monday for the big surprise.