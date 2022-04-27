NATCHITOCHES, La. – The Natchitoches Parish School Board unanimously approved redistricting maps which are to be used for the next decade.
Grant Eloi, the Natchitoches Parish Schools Superintendent said that the maps are strictly for voting districts for school board elections.
There comes a point where the allocation of school board representatives needs to change, said Eloi. “The goal is to make sure that we abide by the state-federal regulations and don’t have malapportionment of more than 5 percent in every district.”
There were only a few small changes made to the maps. Eloi said, “We are trying to have as much representation as possible.”
Districts 5 swapped some of their minority population over to District 11 to help keep the districts at an equal minority-majority relationship.
Eloi said that the Voting Rights act of 1964 encourages the creation of minority-majority districts. With only a few hundred voters switching districts, the changes are minute.
As other cities face controversy over their redistricting plans, the Natchitoches School Board passed their maps with ease.