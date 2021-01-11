The lingering effects of snowy weather will keep a couple of school districts and one area college closed on Tuesday.
Power outages and possible difficulty traveling roads overnight and early Tuesday are getting the blame for extending the snow vacation through tomorrow in Sabine Parish. The district joined the rest of the school systems in Northwest Louisiana in canceling classes Monday because of the snow storm.
Red River Parish Superintendent Alison Hughes announced Monday afternoon classes are cancelled for Tuesday for similar reasons. Power has not been restored to all schools in the parish, she said.
Natchitoches Parish Superintendent Grant Eloi also said schools are closed there Tuesday. The district will not conduct virtual learning because most students and faculty do not have access to the internet because of power outages.
Sabine and Red River expect to resume classes Wednesday.
Northwestern State University was to start spring semester classes today but that's been pushed back to Wednesday because of power outages and continued hazardous weather conditions. There is a concern any remaining snowy mush could freeze tonight when temperatures drop, leaving roads and bridges unsafe to travel.
Northwestern president Dr. Chris Maggio said some students are already on campus for the spring semester, but the ongoing winter weather could create dangerous road conditions for those planning to travel to the university late Monday or early Tuesday.
Residence halls and dining facilities are open, and all campus offices will resume normal operations Wednesday.