Louisiana school systems are spending millions to protect students and staff. According to the LSU Manship School News Service, during the 2017-18 school year $32-million was spent on security for K - 12 schools across the state. During the 2015-16 school year, that number was $28-million. Caddo Parish is among the districts spending the most per student.
Roy Murry, the director of security for Caddo Schools, said when he took the job in 1993, the budget for school safety was between $450,000 to $500,000 for the year. The system had 17 employees devoted to safety then, and one student resource officer. Now, the Caddo system spends about $6.7 million a year.
At the end of this school year, there will be a security resource officer on every campus. Caddo has 60 schools. Plus, the district has unarmed security officers on all campuses, about 65,000 cameras, and upgraded alarm systems. The school system is also working on making each campus single point entries. Right now 45% of Caddo schools have this. A recently passed bond issue gives the district about $1.4 million a year for school safety. That money is being used to update cameras and create single point entries, A grant from about seven years ago helped the district re-do crisis response plans.
RELATED ARTICLE: Increasing spending for school safety in Louisiana
KTBS asked Murry what he believes the main reason for the increase in spending on safety is.
"I think school shootings are a part of it, but there are so many different things that are going on in schools now. You know, the number of schools that we have in the United States, if you look at the number of school shootings it's still a rare thing, but it's one of the worst things, it's a very low probability, but it's a very high impact thing," said Murry.
Murry also believes bullying and cyber-bullying are factors for increased security costs. He adds, the most recent grant the district got is being used for mental-health training.
Captain Adam Johnson, the director of security for Bossier Schools, said funding for security increased after tragic events at other schools across the country. In 2009, Bossier Schools spent about $1.2 million dollars on crossing guards, security, and school resource officers. In 2019, the district spent $3.9 million on those same resources. Those numbers don't include costs for safety upgrades on school campuses.
Captain Johnson said after Sandy Hook, Bossier voters approved tax renewals for safety measures. That tax renewal helped put resource officers in all 34 schools. Some schools have more than one. Airline High School has three. Johnson also said district schools have single point access entrances, cameras they can watch live, a K9 assigned to the district, and a transport deputy. Plus, a recent grant bought all SRO's hand held metal detectors.
Johnson believes the SRO’s presence is necessary. "I think we're a valued resource, an unbelievable resource to this parish. I think it would be astronomical if you took every one of these deputies out of these schools. I can't imagine being able to function in this day and time with the many issues that we're faced with today," said Johnson.
Johnson hopes to have safe entrances at all 34 schools complete soon. He said they are 99% done.
All Bossier school buses have cameras. This summer the district will get 25 new buses with cameras on the stop arms to make sure drivers are safe around students.