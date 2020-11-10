SHREVEPORT, La. - Several schools have announced a move to virtual-only learning as COVID-19 cases increase.
The latest round of schools that are affected are:
- Golddonna Elementary and Junior High School
- Beryl Henry Elementary
- Eighty-First Street ECE
- North Caddo Elementary/Middle School
The Natchitoches Parish School Board announced that Golddonna Elementary and Junior High School will undergo a 14-day quarantine for all students. The district says exposure to the virus happened on a school bus, and all buses will be professionally cleaned. All extra-curriculars are postponed until Nov. 30th. For more information click here.
Natchitoches Junior High is still in the middle of its quarantine.
Hope Public Schools have moved all learning at Beryl Henry Elementary School virtually.
“Due to the number of probable close contacts by faculty and staff, Beryl Henry Elementary School will pivot to a virtual format beginning Tuesday, Nov. 10, through Friday, Nov. 27, for BHE students," Superintendent Bobby Hart said. "Faculty and staff who are not quarantined as a result of the pivot will return to campus on Monday, Nov. 16.” Teachers should be in contact with parents during the transfer.
HPS Child Nutrition Services Director Deanna Gilbert said all BHE students will be eligible to receive free meal services via drive-by pickup at Yerger Middle School during the period.
“They are in the bus line at Yerger from 11 a.m. to noon on Monday and Wednesday,” Gilbert said. “And, on Wednesday they will get meals for the rest of the week.”
The Caddo Parish School Board has announced that both Eighty-First ECE and North Caddo Elementary/Middle School will have virtual-only learning through Nov. 20th.
The Elysian Fields Independent School District announced that the Elementary school will be closed until Nov. 30th.
